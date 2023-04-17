Bhopal: 200 tonnes Mahua to be exported to London

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contract has been signed to export 200 tonnes of Mahua from the state to London at the rate of Rs 110 per kg. The agreement was signed with Madhya Pradesh State Small Forest Produce Co-operative Union Madhuvanya between the Indian firms M/S O-Forest, London at the 9th International Forest Fair last year, the officials said here on Sunday.

Managing Director of the State Small Forest Produce Association Pushkar Singh said that three-fold profit would be obtained separately from Mahua. The contracted Mahua will be supplied this year itself. For this, agreements are being signed with Umaria, Alirajpur, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Sidhi and Khandwa district unions. Last year 18 quintals of food grade Mahua was exported to London by Saheli Van Dhan Vikas Kendra of Narmadapuram.

The minimum support price (MSP) of Mahua in the forest division is Rs 35 per kg. With this initiative of minor forest produce, Mahua at Rs 35 per kg will be exported at the rate of Rs 110 per kg. The Mahua will be stored through net by Small Forest Produce Association. For this, collectors have also been given training. Net distribution to collectors will be from the district union. Mahua flowers stored by this method are soil and weed-free. By collecting quality Mahua, they get a good price in the market.