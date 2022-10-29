Bhopal: 20-yr imprisonment ordered to two rape convicts

Representative Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court here has convicted two relatives of a gang-raped victim and ordered 20 years of imprisonment to them in a case registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused had lured 14-year-old victim and took her to Ghiti Sangri in Rajasthan from where the victim was rescued.

The two accused have been convicted, according to district public prosecution officials. Additional Sessions Judge Padma Jathav passed the order. The convicts and victim belong to Bairagarh.

A case was registered under Sections 363, 366, 376(3), 109 of IPC and ¾ and 16/17 of POCSO Act at Bairagarh police station.

Additional district public prosecution officer Manoj Tripathi said parents had lodged complaint on January 2, 2019, stating that their daughter went missing and suspected that their relatives might have lured her.

On the basis details, police had rescued the girl from Rajasthan. Victim said that her relatives took her to Kangeti village near Pipalia Mandi and made physical relations with her many times. When she protested, they abused her.

Her father came to know about accused in Ghiti Sangri. He reached the place with police team and rescued the victim.