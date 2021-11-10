Bhopal: 20% women suffer from ovarian disease in country

BHOPAL: About 20% of country’s women population is suffering from Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD), said gynecologist and obstetrician Dr Sandhya Gadre.

The disease is increasing fast among women, she adds. Dr Gadre was addressing a session on healthy lifestyle of girl students, organised by The Bhopal School of Social Sciences.

She said stress, changing lifestyle, keeping awake till late night and then sleeping till late in the day, smoking and drinking can be main causes of PCOD.

Dr Gadre said PCOD has become a common problem among women. In this disease, cysts are formed around ovaries. Due to these cysts, hormonal changes occur in women and these cysts disturb both periods and pregnancy.

This problem is also hereditary, she said. Women face emotional turmoil due to hormonal imbalance. In this disease, the weight starts increasing rapidly while some women complain of weakness.

Public Relations Officer Manju Mehta said girls asked questions at the end of webinar and Dr Sandhya answered them. She asked them to improve eating habits, reduce stress and do regular exercise and yoga.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:33 PM IST