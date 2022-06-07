Bhopal: 20 Panchs including Sarpanch will be women, one nomination from Adampur Cantonment

Poll Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only one nomination has come for Sarpanch in Bhopal's Adampur Cantonment Gram Panchayat. With this it will be declared unopposed.

SDM Akash Srivastava said that one nomination each has also been filed for 20 panch posts, adding, all are women. Krishna Rawat has submitted nomination from Adampur Cantonment gram panchayat of Phanda district, which is reserved for backward class (free) She is the wife of younger brother of BJP Bilkhiria Mandal General Secretary Prashant Thakur.

In the Damkheda Panchayat of Bhopal district, which was unopposed in the last Panchayat elections, this time 3 nominations of Sarpanch have been filed. A total of 91 nominations have been filed in total 10 wards of Zilla Panchayat.

Maximum 16 nominations have been submitted in Ward-7 and 3 nominations have been submitted in the lowest Ward-5. Fourfold nominations were submitted for 50 members in Phanda and Berasia districts.

There are a total of 10 wards in the Zilla Panchayat, while 91 nominations have been submitted. That is, an average of 9 nominations have been filed in a ward. If you look at the picture of reservation, half the ward is reserved for women, but in almost all the wards, women have entered the fray.

According to the information, 2 wards (6 and 10) are reserved for unreserved women, while ward-3, 4 and 8 unreserved (free), ward-1 OBC (free), ward-2 and 5 OBC (female), ward -7 SC (Open) and ward-9 have been reserved for SC (Female) category.