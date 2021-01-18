Bhopal: 2 SHOs suspended for hiding facts, implicating man in false case

BHOPAL: Two SHOs of two different districts of Gwalior zone were suspended for hiding facts and implicating a man in a false case. The SPs of Datia and Gwalior suspended Anita Mishra SHO of Kampu Gwalior and Ratnesh Yadav SHO of Datia Kotwali, on Monday. SHO Mishra had failed to register a case against Subham Bhargava, who was accused by SHO Yadav of snatching his mobile. The charge of mobile snatching is yet to be established.

The ‘incident’ had occurred in area under Gwalior police station, however, Yadav had taken Bhargava to his Kotwali and booked him under Arms Act. On January 15, SHO Yadav left the headquarters without permission of Datia SP and visited an area under the jurisdiction of Kampu Gwalior police station. There his vehicle collided with one Subham Bhargava. The SHO, who was in civil dress, had a heated argument with Bhargava over the accident. SHO then called Kampu police complaining that his mobile was snatched and he had held the ‘culprit’.

Bhargava was then brought to the Kampu police station. The SHO Mishra did not register any case and when Yadav asked her to handover Bhargava, she violated the rule and sent him (Bhargava) with the Datia SHO. However, the police station staffer noted the handover of the ‘culprit’ in the record book. Yadav then came back to Datia Kotwali and registered a case under Arms Act against Bhargava. In the FIR, the SHO also showed a pistol and live cartridges in Bhargava’s possession. Next day Bhargava was sent to jail. Meantime, a complaint was sent to DGP narrating the real story of the incident. The DGP forwarded the letter to the SPs of the two districts. Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said that after receiving a complaint SHO Anita Mishra was line attached on Saturday, and her suspension order was issued on Monday. CSP has been directed to probe into the matter and submit a report within a week.