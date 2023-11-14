 Bhopal: 2 Minors Among 3 Held For Selling Cannabis Worth Rs 2L
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including one listed criminal and two minor boys aged 16 and 15 were arrested on charges of peddling cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said police received a tip-off on Sunday evening about three persons possessing a handbag containing cannabis and spotted near Arjun Nagar multi of TT Nagar.

The police rushed to the spot and detained them for questioning. One of them identified himself as Devendra Meshram (26), while the two other persons were minor boys.

When the police inspected their bags, 10 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from them. The police took all three of them into custody thereafter. The estimated cost of the cannabis is Rs 2 lakh. Meshram was arrested under NDPS Act earlier. He is a native of Narmadapuram.

