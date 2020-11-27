Bhopal: 2 hang themselves after families object to liquor addiction

Two men ended their lives in separate incidents in the last 24 hours. Both the deceased were drunkards and had a dispute with their family members over their liquor addiction.

In Kolar, a 28-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Kajlikheda on Thursday night. The deceased Dinesh Tomar was a resident of Kajlikheda in Kolar. His wife would ask him to stop consuming liquor and they would have disputes over it. On Thursday, when his wife and parents were asleep, he hanged himself in a room. The family members came to know of the incident at 12.30 am and they alerted others. The neighbours rushed the victim to hospital where he was declared dead. He was a labourer and due to shortage of money, the family members would ask him not to spend money on liquor.

In another incident, a 26-year-old labourer was found hanging by his family members on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Karan Yadav, a resident of Sehore Naka.

He owned an automobile repair shop. On Thursday, he returned from the shop in a drunken state, which irked his family members. His parents asked him not to consume liquor. He went into his room and locked himself up. On Friday morning, he did not open the door when his family members called him. Later, someone peeped inside and found the 26-year-old hanging. They informed neighbours and a team of police rushed to the place. The body was sent for post-mortem. The police have registered case in both the incidents and probe has been undertaken.