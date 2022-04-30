e-Paper Get App
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: 2 die, 15 injured as bus overturns in Gotegaon

Bhopal: 2 die, 15 injured as bus overturns in Gotegaon

CM condoles deaths

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Bus Overturn | Representative Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died and more than a dozen people were injured when a bus heading towards Gotegaon in Narsinghpur district from Jabalpur overturned near a bus stand on Saturday. CM has expressed condolences.

Narsinghpur Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava told Free Press that a bus turned upside down near Gotegaon bus stand at around 2.15 am on Saturday. A woman and man died while more than 15 people were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The onlookers told police that the accident took place because the driver lost balance as tried to save an animal and lost balance.

The police have registered the case against the driver. Investigation is on. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed condolence over the deaths and has asked district administration to provide proper treatment to injured people.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:40 PM IST