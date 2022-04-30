Bhopal: Loudspeaker is a personal matter, should not make an issue of it, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: PCC Chief Kamal Nath has said that loudspeaker is a personal matter and should not be converted into an issue. Nath was talking to media persons after a programme in the state capital on Saturday.

The PCC chief said that loudspeaker is used at several places but I believe that it should not be misused. People’s sentiments are attached with the loudspeaker. Nevertheless, action should be taken if it (loudspeaker) is used to instigate people, said Nath.

Replying to a question Nath said that he had told Sonia Gandhi about two months ago that he wanted to quit as leader of Opposition. “I had informed Sonia Ji about my decision two month ago. I had also suggested name of senior most Congress MLA Govind Singh for the post,” said Nath.

Nath said that he had double responsibilities and wanted to focus on elections therefore decided to do away with the leader of Opposition’s post. Now I can concentrate properly on elections, he added.

Attacking the state and union government, Nath said that problem related to coal did not crop up suddenly like flood or earthquake. Government remained in denial mode and kept mocking till the situation turned serious.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:43 PM IST