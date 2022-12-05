Bhopal: 2-day Anugoonj begins with drama, mime, ballet

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day cultural fest ‘Anugoonj,’ began with drama, mime, ballet at Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence in the city on Sunday.

This is the fourth year of the event, organised by the School Education Department, for the students of government schools in Madhya Pradesh. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar inaugurated the event.

More than 700 students of government schools of four divisions like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior of the state took part. Students presented drama, mime and ballet under Rangkar on inaugural day, which mesmerised the audience a lot

The event began with a play, Jhansi ki Rani directed by Lokendra Trivedi.

It was followed by a mime Harmony of Expression and a play, Ata Pata Lapata. About 40 students from the government schools of Bhopal presented the mime and play under the mentorship of Manoj Nair and Abhishek Garg respectively.

The first day event ended with ballet, Rituon ke Rang Prakriti ke Sang. About 55 students presented the ballet, based on different seasons under the mentorship of Yogendra Singh Rajput.

Besides, students showcased photographs, painting and artworks made by clay under Srijan. Students prepared all the performances during 40-day workshop under the guidance of experts of different art forms.

