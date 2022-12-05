Bhopal: Listed criminal arrested for intimidating rival with pistol

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police station staff here have arrested a listed criminal on charges of intimidating a man by showing a pistol, the police said on Sunday.

Shahpura police station house officer Awadhesh Bhadoria said that Chandan Tomar was a listed criminal who was externed in August 2022 due to his involvement in criminal activities.

Tomar had gone to attend a marriage party organised on NCC ground on Saturday night. While returning, he met his old rival Roop Singh Tomar, an autoricksahw driver.

The duo landed in an altercation on the spot, which turned violent. Chandan pointed a pistol towards Roop Singh. Roop’s son was also present on the spot. The father and son duo dragged him by his pony tail on their bike and took him to Shahpura police station where a case was registered against him and he was taken into custody by the cops.

The police have seized pistol from Chandan’s possession, said SHO Bhadoria.

