Bhopal: Minor held for stabbing man over dispute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-Fiza police station staff have arrested two minor boys on charges of stabbing a man with a knife over an old dispute, the police said on Sunday.

Sub inspector Pradep Gurjar posted at Koh-e-Fiza police station told Free Press that the victim who sustained injuries is Aakash Kanade (22) and he works as a waiter at wedding functions. He had slapped one of his subordinates a few days ago at a marriage party.

Enraged, the minor along with one of his accomplices stabbed Aakash at around 1 am on Friday. Aakash was rushed to a private hospital in Bhopal.

Following the incident, Aakash and one of his friends named Ganesh Ingle visited Koh-e-Fiza police station and registered a complaint against the accused on charges of attempt to murder.

The police arrested accused under Section 307 (attempt-to-murder) of IPC, said Gurjar.

