Bhopal: 2-day ‘Anugoonj 2023’ Begins; Beauty Of Temples, Forts, Pyramids Expressed Through Dance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 160 students from several government schools in the city showcased the beauty of primitive temples, grandeur of old forts and historical pyramids of Egypt through Bharatanatyam , Kathak and western dance under fusion dance ‘Anandam’ which mesmerised the audience a lot.

This presentation was choreographed by art teachers Shweta Devendra, Kshama Malviya and Milind Dabhade.

It was part of the inaugural day of the two-day ‘Anugoonj 2023’ at Government Subhash Excellence School in the city on Friday. The state school education department organised the fifth edition of the cultural event for the students on the theme ‘Word Classics’. Around 700 students will showcase their talent.

The event began with instrumental music in which students of various government schools of Bhopal presented 'Boundless Melodies', a symbol of the global festival under the guidance of noted musician Morris Lazarus.

Under Vrind Gaan, around 75 students from 10 government schools presented classic fusion Jugalbandi under the direction of musician Umesh Tarakaswar.

More than 50 students from various government schools of Indore presented ‘Shiva Vandana’ in Kathak dance form under the guidance of Kathak dancer Deepika Singh Rathore.

About 70 students of government schools of Bhopal performed a mesmerising "Durga Stuti" in Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi dance style under the direction of Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi dancer Kavita Shaji.

About 70 girl students from 15 different government schools of Bhopal participated in the Bharat Natyam dance, describing the five elements under the direction of exponent Lata Singh Munshi.

Besides, Matikala, photography, painting and announcement workshops were held.