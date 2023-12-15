Bhopal Crime: Bag Containing Cash, Ornaments Worth ₹12L Stolen From Marriage Venue

Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gangs targeting wedding functions and making away with valuables have resurfaced in the city. In a recent incident in Nishatpura, an unidentified youth decamped with a bag containing cash as well as ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh from a marriage garden on Wednesday, the police said.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the complainant, Ankit Singh Thakur, a resident of Mahabali Nagar in Kolar, approached the police on Thursday, stating that his elder brother Gaurav’s wedding function was organised at Rasdham Marriage Garden in Nishatpura.

When the family members were getting their photos clicked on the stage, the youth stole the bag kept in the corner of the stage. When the family members searched for the bag and were unable to find it, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police began sifting through the CCTV cameras installed at the spot, in which they spotted a youth. He climbed on the stage with sheer confidence, got his picture clicked, and later stole the bag.

According to the police, the youth possibly belongs to a gang based in Dewas district and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Man involved in five house break-ins held

The Kamla Nagar police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an accused who had allegedly targeted five deserted houses at Radio Colony in Kamla Nagar and had made away with valuables. Booty worth Rs 2 lakh was recovered from his possession.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey said that the complainant, Umesh Mishra, approached them on December 12, and told them that he had gone to New Market along with his family. After his return, the complainant found his house ransacked and important bank documents, cash as well as ornaments were missing.

The police launched an investigation into the case. , as theft cases at the house of police personnel were also reported from the area earlier.

On Wednesday, the police received a tip-off about a suspicious man being spotted in the area. The police rushed to the spot and the suspect tried to hide upon noticing their arrival. He was eventually detained. He identified himself as Santosh Ahirwar and confessed to committing five thefts at Radio colony. He was taken into custody and produced in the court.

The accused had been committing thefts for the past two months. He had broken into the houses of several police personnel in the locality too, the police added.