Bhopal: 2 arrested with 2 Remdesivir vials, had bought for Rs 19,000, planned to sell them for Rs 27,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested two men with two vials of Remdesivir injection. The accused had bought the vials for Rs 19,000 and were about to sell them for Rs 27,000 on Friday.

Police said 32-year-old Sarjan Singh and 24-year-old Gaurav Lodhi were riding a bike near Gandhi Nagar trisection in morning when they were stopped.

The police team frisked and found vials. They have been arrested. Police said accused are local residents and are being questioned.

Police officer Arun Sharma said the injection is being supplied to hospitals only. “We are questioning them to know from where have the vials procured and to whom were they to be delivered.