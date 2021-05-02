COVID-19: 1,25,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir arrive in India from the United States

Amid the shortage of medical equipments, medics, oxygen in India, today, 125,000 vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir arrived from the United States. It is the fourth relief shipment that has arrived in India and more life-saving supplies are on the way said US Embassy in New Delhi.

The ministry of chemicals and fertilizers in a statement on Friday had said that India will get a shipment of 450,000 vials of remdesivir from US-based innovator of the drug, Gilead Sciences Inc, and its Egypt-based voluntary licensee Eva Pharma in various tranches till July.

Apart from Gilead’s supply, India will also get remdesivir from Egypt-based Eva Pharma, with which Gilead had signed a voluntary licensing agreement in May last year.

Eva pharma will supply approximately 10,000 vials initially followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days till July.

Besides US, countries France, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Belgium today delivered to India medical supplies, including oxygen plants and medicines, as a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections continued to ravage various parts of the country.