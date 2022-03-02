Bhopal: 1987 batch IPS officer Sudhir Saxena likely to be new DGP of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian police service (IPS) officer of 1987 batch Sudhir Kumar Saxena is likely to be the new director general of police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh.

What dropped the hint in this regard was the Centre’s approving repatriation of Saxena to his parent cadre at the state government’s request.

An order to the effect dated March 2, 2022 was issued by the Government of India’s secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The order states, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Sudhir Kumar Saxena, IPS (MP:87), secretary (security), Cabinet secretariat to his parent cadre with immediate effect on the request of state government.”

Notably, the incumbent DGP Vivek Johri is going to retire in the next few days.

Recently, Sudhir Kumar Saxena’s name did the rounds in the social media as the new DGP of the state. However, then, the Home department contradicted the post in the social media and said a high level discussion was going on the appointment of the new DGP.

As per officials, Saxena is likely to come to Bhopal on Thursday.

