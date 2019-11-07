Bhopal: 19-yr-old files rape complaint against father

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old girl has lodged a rape complaint against her father for sexually assaulting her several times. The girl, class XII student, was even blackmailed by her cousin who had filed her an inappropriate video. Ashoka Garden police have registered case against her father and cousin on her complaint. Both the accused are on the run.

SHO Umesh Yadav said the victim was sexually assaulted by her father on September 22, 2018 at her house when she was alone. The man continued to sexually exploit her and threatened with life.

The girl was even molested by her cousin several times. The youth had filmed her bathing and equipped with the video clip he would blackmail and pressurize her to marry him.

Unable to bear torture any more, the victim confided in her mother and later they approached police and lodged a complaint. Police have registered as case against her father on charge of rape, while her cousin was booked for blackmailing. Both the accused are on run.

Constable booked for raping wife: Misrod police have booked a police constable for sexually assaulting his 26-year-old wife. SHO Misrod Niranjan Sharma said the constable and Vidisha-based woman had fallen in love and later got married. Later the constable married another woman and when his first wife objected to this he sexually assaulted her. The man continued sexually exploited her for one year and unable to bear the ordeal, the woman approached police. In her complaint, the woman told police that she came into contact with the constable around three years ago when they used to visit Bhopal daily for work, from Vidisha. The woman used to work at a mall. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.