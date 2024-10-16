Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: NCB Struggles To Trace Info On Moveable, Immoveable Property Of The Three Accused

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 10 days have passed since the Narcotics Control Bureau and Gujarat ATS busted an MD drug manufacturing factory in Bagrod, Bhopal. However, the officials have yet to find any details about the money or properties of the three accused currently in judicial custody.

On October 5, the sleuths had conducted a raid on a drug manufacturing factory and seized drugs and raw material worth Rs 1,814 crore. Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Bane and Harish Anjana were arrested in connection with the drug haul. No fresh arrest has been made in the case since then. On October 5, the officials raided a drug manufacturing factory and seized drugs and raw materials worth Rs 1,814 crore.

Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Bane, and Harish Anjana were arrested in connection with the drug haul. No further arrests have been made in the case since then. Sources familiar with the matter said that the family members of the three arrested accused have reportedly been missing since the raid and arrests. A team visited the homes of the accused but found no one or any information about them. The accused were involved in manufacturing drugs, and it was found that, over the last six months, they manufactured around 150 kgs of drugs, valued at approximately Rs 7,200 crore in the international market.

Where has all the money gone?

The NCB sleuths have returned empty-handed, wondering, “Where has all the money gone?” They have no information about any investments or the movable or immovable properties of the three accused. It is believed that each of the trio owns property worth over Rs 200 crores, but officials have yet to find any assets in their names.

To avoid future encounters with law enforcement, the accused appear to have kept their records clean, leaving no evidence that could implicate them. The three accused are currently in judicial custody till October 26. The NCB may apply for remand to seize any property if it is unearthed in the future, officials added.