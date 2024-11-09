Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Accused Patidar Moves Court, Claims NCB Coerced Confession

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accused in MD Drug manufacturing factory case has moved court claiming that the Narcotics Control Bureau and police have falsely implicated him in the drug case. He claimed that the NCB officials allegedly compelled him to accept the role in drug manufacturing.

The prosecution has urged the court to give it time to present the case details, said officials here on Friday. The court has directed the investigating officers to present the full report on November 22. On October 5, a joint team of NCB and ATS Gujarat had busted a MD drug manufacturing factory in Bagroda industrial complex and seized raw and the prepared material worth Rs 1814 crore.

Three accused Amit Chaturvedi, Sannyal Bane and Harish Anjana were arrested, and later another accused Premsukh Patidar was nabbed from Mandsaur. Patidar, who had allegedly shot himself on his leg on October 11 and got discharged from hospital on October 17, has approached the court claiming innocence.

In his application to the court, Patidar alleged that while he was admitted to hospital, the NCB officials forced him to accept his involvement in the Bhopal drug haul case. Patidar’s counsel has urged the court to direct the police to produce CCTV footage of the ward where he (Patidar) was undergoing treatment and also other areas of the hospital to check the activities of the NCB officials.

Expressing apprehensions that CCTV footage can be damaged, the advocate has urged the court to order the officials to secure the footage and present them before the court. He claimed that through the CCTV footage he can prove that the NCB officials mounted pressure on him to accept the crime he never committed.

Patidar also told the court that he was ready to pay for the CD pen drive that will be used for storing the CCTV footage. Special prosecution officer, Sunil Shrivastava informed that he had appealed to the court to give time to present the report. The court gave order to the investigation officer to present the full report on November 22.