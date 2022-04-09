Bhopal: 1,791 criminal cases registered against land mafia in 90 days

Bhopal: As many as 1,791 criminal cases were registered against land mafia across the state in 90 days from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, as per information given by officials in collector-commissioner conference being held at Mantralaya on Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is reviewing action taken in the districts by police and district administration, in the conference.

As per officials, during the period, as many as 3,814 illegal encroachments were removed or bulldozed and 2243.80 acre land was freed from illegal possession estimated cost of which is Rs 671.61 crore.

The districts where significant action was taken against land mafia, goons, illegal occupants of government land include Bhopal, Khargone, Indore, Jhabua and Tikamgarh.

The districts with poor performance in reference to registered cases against land mafia include Dindori, Narsinghpur, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Satna, Hoshangabad, Katni, Shajapur and Sagar.

The districts with poor performance in reference to land freed from illegal possession include Katni, Alirajpur, Sidhi, Dindori and Shajapur.

There were 3,531 cases of illegal mining against which action was taken during the period. During the action 857 persons were arrested, 124989 cubic meter of sand was seized and 3,490 vehicles were seized. The number of four wheelers captured was 28.

Addressing the commissioners, collectors, inspectors general (IGs) of police and superintendents of police (SPs) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, it is our resolve and prayer that we should be able to give good governance to the people, successfully implement public welfare schemes and achieve the goal of building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.”

He said field officers were responsible for the implementation of the plans, who were headed by the collector and the commissioner.

“Our officers have done a good job against the mafia, for which I congratulate them. Collector-commissioner conference is an evaluation of our work. It should be held every month”, said the CM.

