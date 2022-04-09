Bhopal: Lightning kills 2, injures 12 in Seoni

Bhopal: Lightning killed two persons and left 12 injured in Seoni on intervening night of Friday-Saturday. Injured have been rushed to hospital. All are agriculture labourers.

According to report, Gaurav, 16, of Sapargaon and Jiyalal, 58, of Salheklangaon, died after lightning stuck.

Gaurav had gone to oversee agriculture work. While Govind (46), Jaidayal Yadav(25), Sunita (35), Sunil(37), Surajkali(39), Dharshan(40), and Sanjay (32) are injured. All belong to Salhekalangaon. Similarly, Shanti of Tikarigaon injured and three others were injured in Ghatnakhurd village.

ADM Snita Khandayak said, “Weather changed all of sudden and it rained there despite hot weather. Two persons killed after lightning struck and 12 injured. All are agriculture labourers and they were working in agriculture field.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:30 PM IST