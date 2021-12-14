Bhopal: 17 candidates, including 5 women, file nomination papers for Panchayat polls on first day

Bhopal: For the first and second phase of Panchayat elections 2021-22, 17 candidates including five women submitted their nomination papers on the first day on Monday.

Secretary State Election Commission BS Jamod said that as per the information received till 6 pm, one for district panchayat member, one for janpad panchayat member, 12 for the post of sarpanch and three candidates for the post of panch have submitted nomination papers on Monday.

The nomination papers for Phase I and II can be filed till December 20. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 21. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and allotment of election symbols will be on 23 December. The first phase of polling will be held on January 6 and the second phase will be held on January 28, 2022 from 7 am to 3 pm.

In the first phase, nomination papers are being taken for 6,285 gram panchayats of 85 development blocks and in the second phase for 8015 gram panchayats of 110 development blocks.

SEC instructs proper security arrangements

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh gave instructions during the review of the law and order situation regarding Panchayat elections on Monday. He instructed the officials to ensure proper security arrangements at every level in Panchayat elections 2021-22. Singh also asked to review the crimes committed in the last elections and also to ensure that model code of conduct is strictly followed.

Increase checking at border areas and inter-state border checkposts. Adequate police force should be deployed at sensitive and very sensitive polling stations. Effective action should be taken against illegal liquor and illegal weapons, instructed Singh.

Singh said that adequate force should be arranged during the submission and scrutiny of nomination papers, election campaign, polling day and counting of votes, so that all the processes can be completed smoothly.

Director general of police Vivek Johri, additional chief secretary Home Rajesh Rajoura, additional director general of police Adarsh Katiyar and other officers were present.

