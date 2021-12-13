Madhya Pradesh: Kamra replies to Digvijaya Singh’s invitation for show in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the invitation of Senior Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha, Digvijay Singh for show in Bhopal, Standup comedian Kunal Kamra has replied to Singh’s invitation. Kamra has tweeted, “Sir Thank you for the kind invitation. Checking if we have life insurance and getting back to you ASAP.”

Earlier, Congress leader Singh had invited them through twitter saying that I will organize a show in Bhopal for Munawar and you (Kunal). All the responsibility is mine. The only condition is that the subject of the comedy should be Digvijay Singh. This condition should be acceptable to Sanghis as well. Come don’t fear! Give date and time according to your convenience. I accept all your conditions.

Singh tweeted this Monday morning at 7.04AM. Congress leader tweeted it in reply to Kunal Kamra’s interview conducted by a media channel after Kunal’s show was cancelled in Bangalore.

Several comedy shows of Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui have been cancelled in recent days citing frivolous reasons by administration and the police. It was after in reaction to Digvijay Singh’s tweet that Kunal Kamra replied that he needs to check if he has life insurance.

Munawar Faruqui was sent to jail in Indore just before his standup comedy show on January 1. He was denied bail and remained in jail for more than a month. He was released late evening on February 6 by the Indore police.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Indore police switch to drone patrolling

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:28 PM IST