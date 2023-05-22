Bhopal: 15,555 candidates appear for MPPSC prelims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) organised the State Service Preliminary Examination-2022 on Sunday. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam was held from 10 am to 12 noon and 2.15pm to 4.15pm. Nearly 51 centres were set up in the city for the examination. Around 15,555 candidates took the exam. According to experts, the number of questions from current affairs, sports and science and technology was less. This time, only 7 questions were asked from current affairs and sports, while at least 15 questions were expected considering the importance of the current affairs. Only 3 questions were asked from sports.

After Covid-19, more questions were expected in science and technology especially from biology section. About 5 to 10 questions were concept-based. Paper was tough to moderate. 60 questions out of 100 in general studies were easy. Ten questions were tricky, which could be solved only after some analysis. The Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper was easy. About 40 questions were asked from Hindi. The number of questions from mathematics and reasoning was less. . Questions on Madhya Pradesh formed a major part of GK paper. About 28 questions were asked from Madhya Pradesh. About 16 questions were asked from Indian history, 12 from Indian politics, 9 from geography, 9 from computer and IT, 7 from current affairs and sports, 6 from science and technology, 5 from environment.

