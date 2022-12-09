e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 155 govt colleges running on rented buildings

30 colleges sans land wait for allotment and 125 institutes with campus look forward to construction of structure

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): That private higher educational institutes run in rented buildings is a common knowledge. What may surprise people that in Madhya Pradesh as many as 155 government-run colleges do not have their own campus and are running from buildings taken on rent.

As many as 30 government colleges do not have their own land, while 125 institutes though are proud owners of land do not have buildings to run classes. All these 155 government colleges are currently running on rented buildings.

Higher education department has taken note of the situation and begun taking steps to ensure that land-less colleges are allotted a campus to raise their own structure.

Sources in the department of higher education told Free Press that of the total 527 government-run colleges, 30 do not have their own land.

As many as 125 government-run higher education institutions are sans their own edifice.

Only  402 government colleges in the state have their own structures, while construction of main building is underway at 83 colleges.

Sources said that till some time back, the figure of landless Colleges stood at 42, but recently 12 have been allotted land. 

In 117 colleges additional construction is underway to increase the infrastructure base.

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given the directives that all the government colleges have their own land and the department is working in this direction in a speedy manner.  

Process underway yo allot land: PS

The process is underway to arrange land for colleges operating in rented buildings. Officers are in constant touch with collectors in this regard. As far as colleges sans building are concerned, the construction is sanctioned on the basis of students’ strength. For construction of buildings, funds from the department budget, World Bank project, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) is sanctioned.

Shailendra Singh, principal secretary, DHE

