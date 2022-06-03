Bhopal: 150 cyclists pedal to spread word on Fit India, save environment

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Bhopal, organised the 'State Level Cycle Rally' on 'World Cycle Day' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 150 cyclists took part in a Cycle Rally in the city on Friday morning sending messages to save the environment and Fit India on World Bicycle Day.

The cyclists of age-group 15-70 from different walks of life including NYKS, NSS volunteers took part in the rally with great zeal. The rally began from TT Nagar Stadium, followed by Link Road No. 1, Vyapam Square and Atal Pratima. It ended at Shaurya Smarak. They also took pledge to protect the environment.

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Bhopal, organised the 'State Level Cycle Rally' on 'World Cycle Day' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the directives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Chief Guest additional director general of police Manish Shankar Sharma, special guest OSD CM Lokesh Sharma, mountaineer Bhavna Dehria, state director of NYK RN Tyagi, deputy director, NYK Surendra Shukla flagged off the event.

Tribal artists from Dhar district of the state presented traditional dance Bhagoria during the cycle rally | FP

Besides the rally, some cultural performances were held. Tribal artists from Dhar district of the state presented traditional dance Bhagoria in a series of cultural programs in collaboration with South-Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur, Ministry of Culture, and Government of India. Program Officer Shashank Dande (Nagpur) was especially present on this occasion.

Take some time out for cycling: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that by encouraging the use of bicycles, one can contribute in building a healthy India-healthy Madhya Pradesh.

Bicycles are useful for environmental protection as well as for physical exercise and better health, he added.

Chouhan was greeting the people of the state on World Cycle Day on Friday through social media. He urged people to contribute towards environmental protection by ensuring maximum use of cycles.

CM in his message had written that health, a healthy body and happiness are the foundation of a good life. Make sure to take some time out for cycling from a busy schedule.

Referring to his memories associated with the cycle, Chouhan had written - "The cycle had tied the life strings of our loved ones, we all have many sweet memories connected to it." Bicycles are still being used the most in many countries of the world.”

