Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal wins 29 medals on Day 3 of 50th State Swimming Championship

Bhopal team win gold in mixed relay. Members: Ninad Jain, Vidhi Jaiswal, Ishita Parihar, Aryan S Ganesh | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal swimmers bagged 29 medals including five gold medals on the third day of the 50th MP State Swimming Championship being held in Indore.

The total tally of the medals has reached to 77 in past three days.

Including the individual medals, the state capital’s team also bagged six medals, vis-a- vis one gold and five silver medals, in relay races in separate categories.

Aryan S Ganesh bounced back with two gold medals on Saturday after winning two silver medals and one gold. Vaani Jain, maintaining her streak of winning at least one gold medal each day, secured one on Saturday as well.

Anvesh Singh won the fourth individual gold of the day. The swimmers bagged 13 silver medals in all and 11 bronze medals on the penultimate day of the championship. Vyom, Navya and Ishita won two bronze medals each in separate individual events.

The championship is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. The 72-member delegation from Bhopal has been performing too well at the tournament, said the secretary of the Bhopal Swimming Association, Ramkumar Khilrani.

He said the Madhya Pradesh team for the upcoming national tournaments will be selected on the basis of the performances of the swimmers from across the state at the championship here.

