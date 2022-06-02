Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry boyfriend she met on Facebook, held

A 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh was arrested after she swam across the border to India to marry her boyfriend. Identified as Krishna Mandal, the woman was later arrested by the Narendrapur Police on Monday for entering the country illegally.

As per a report by Lokmat, Krishna braved the wilderness of the Sundarbans and swam for over an hour across the Matla river that flows in the region. Her boyfriend Abhik Mandal was waiting with a car in the Kaikhali village of the South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. They later drove to a temple in Kolkata where they got married.

The couple had met online and their love blossomed on Facebook after which they decided to get married. However, Abhik did not hold a passport which restrained him from entering Bangladesh legally. In such a scenario, Krishna decided to undertake the arduous journey and visit Kolkata to marry her boyfriend.

The news of her bravery that went viral on social meida also reached the police which later arrested the 22-year-old for entering the country illegally. Reports by India Today suggest that she might be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission soon.

In a similar instance, in April this year, a Bangladeshi boy had entered illegally into India just to buy chocolate. The teen, Emran Hossain, used to swim across the Shalda River and sneak through a hole in the barbed wire to buy his favourite chocolate. But, he was caught on April 13 by the BSF (Border Security Force) and put behind bars.