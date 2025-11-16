Who Is Lina Khan? Former FTC Chair Tapped By Zohran Mamdani To Co Lead His Transition Team In New York City | X

New York City mayor elect Zohran Mamdani has appointed former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan as co chair of his transition team, signalling a clear shift towards aggressive economic policy thinking as his administration prepares to take office on January 1, 2026.



Khan, a Pakistani origin, UK born Democrat known for her uncompromising stance on antitrust enforcement, is advising the incoming mayor on economic policy and personnel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Lina Khan?



Khan served as chair of the FTC from June 2021 to January 2025, becoming the youngest person to lead the United States’ antitrust and consumer protection agency at the age of 32 under former President Joe Biden. According to the FTC website, she began her career as a business reporter and researcher focused on market consolidation before entering public service.



During her tenure, she prioritised tougher antitrust enforcement, action on non compete clauses, protection of sensitive consumer data and measures against illegal practices affecting access to affordable healthcare. Before joining the FTC, she worked as counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law and taught at Columbia Law School. Khan is a graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School.



Khan told Pod Save America that she is examining the extent of mayoral powers as part of transition planning and is helping design the incoming administration’s economic agenda. She said her role includes ensuring Mamdani’s team can deliver on its goal of making New York more affordable.



Why Her Appointment Matters For Big Tech And What It Signals For New York



Khan became a high profile adversary for some of the world’s largest companies during her time as FTC chair. She brought major cases, sometimes unsuccessfully, against Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. She attempted to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and challenged a planned merger between Kroger and Albertsons. She also pushed for a ban on non compete agreements, a rule later halted by federal courts.



Her actions drew criticism from influential business figures, including LinkedIn co founder Reid Hoffman, IAC chair Barry Diller and venture capitalists Vinod Khosla and Peter Thiel, who accused her of “waging war” on business, Bloomberg reported.



While her role in New York will not involve direct regulatory oversight of technology firms, companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon have substantial operations in the city. Eric Soufer of Tusk Strategies told The New York Post that Mamdani’s decision to bring Khan into his team may be interpreted by some firms as a “shot across the bow”, suggesting that several corporate leaders may be waiting anxiously to understand the administration’s plans.