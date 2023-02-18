Bhopal: 1.50 crore women may figure in Ladli Behna scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to discuss the Ladli Behna Yojna with the ministers on Sunday. The scheme is being brought before the elections.

There will be a presentation of the scheme before the ministers and, afterwards, their suggestions will be sought.

The Women and Child Development has prepared a draft of the scheme on which the ministers will give their opinions.

When Chouhan announced the scheme, the officials expected that nearly ten million women would be included in the project and there would be a financial burden of Rs 1,000 crore on the government.

According to sources, there will be 10.5 million women would be part of the scheme. So, there will be a burden of Rs 1,500 crore on the government.

There are 2.60 crore women voters in the state. The government has decided not to include those women who pay income-tax, who are government employees, and those who have more than five acres.

There are 1.10 crore women who hold ration cards. Against this backdrop, more than 1.50 crore women are likely to become part of the scheme.

As it is an election year, the government does not want to make stringent rules for the scheme.

The birthday of Shivraj Singh Chouhan falls on March 5, so the government is set to launch the scheme on that day. The government wants to finalise the scheme after discussing the finer points with the ministers.

Cabinet to discuss excise policy, budget

The cabinet meeting is going to be held at 6pm in Mantralaya on Sunday. At the meeting, the budget proposals will be put up for 2023-24. This year, the budget may be approximately of Rs 3 lakh crore. Along with the budget, the excise policy will be put up before the cabinet.

