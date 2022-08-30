Bhopal: 1,341 women were abducted for marriage in MP in 2021, says NCRB

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 30,813 women of the state became victims of crime like abduction, sexual assault, molestation, eve teasing , human trafficking and others in 2021, said National Crime Bureau Report. The bureau released the crime report of the two pandemic years 2020 and 2021 on Monday.

In these two years as many as 17,716 people were kidnapped but 7,733 of them are still to be traced, as per the data. In the year 2019- as many as 9,983 people were kidnapped, the figure dropped to 7320 in the next year but the year 2021 again witnessed a rise in the abduction and the figure stood at 9,983. Total 7856 minors and women, and 2,117 boys and men were kidnapped 2021. Of these the number of minors abducted during this period is 7565 girls and 2016 boys

In the year 2021, as many as 1341 women were kidnapped with the intent that she may be compelled to marry, of these 1263 were under 18 years of age (legal age of marriage). This year saw as many as 6139 women being abducted.

Sixty seven kidnapped girls were sold during this period. As many as 59 girls fell prey to human trafficking. Six minor girls and six women landed in prostitution and 39 became the victim of immoral trafficking.

Year saw sexual assault on 2,386 minors: The year 2020 saw 2,339 cases of sexual assault, while the figure rose to 2,947 in 2021. Barring 49 cases, 2,898 rape cases lodged in state were committed by people known to the victim. As many as 2,386 minors were sexually assaulted and 82 of them were subjected to sexual harassment. One case of a girl being sodomised was registered, while 15 minor girls had fallen victim to crime and their perpetrators were booked under other sections of POCSO Act. The year 2021 saw 3,522 cases of sexual assault (under POCSO and IPC-376 and other ). As per the statistics compiled by NCB, the women are more vulnerable to sexual assaults by people known to them. Of the total cases of sexual assault committed during 2021, merely 49 were committed by unknown people, while in the rest of the cases the perpetrators were known to the victims.

532 killed over dowry, 773 committed suicides

2021 also saw 532 women being killed over dowry. The number of women who were subjected to mental and physical torture by husband and in-laws stood at 7,932. 131 women were became victim of domestic violence. A total of 773 women committed suicide across the state in 2021. state registered 3,055 cases of suicide in 2021.

147 females fell prey to cyber crooks

Women and minors (girls) had fallen victim to cyber crime. In all 21 cases of child pornography were reported in 2021, while 63 women had lodged complaint under information technology act. 51 cases if sexually explicit content transfer were registered, 12 women were blackmailed for morphed photographs.