Madhya Pradesh tops the list of most unsafe states for senior citizens:NCRB-2021

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is the state with most number of crimes committed against senior citizens (60 Years & Above), according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year 2021 released on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh registered a total of 5273 cases of crimes against senior citizens in the year 2021, an increase of 14.5 percent from the 4602 cases registered in the year 2020.

The rate of such crimes in the state is 92.3 percent, way higher than the national rate of 25.1 percent. In the year 2020, the rate of crime was 80.5 percent, 11.8 percent lower than this year. Rate of crime is calculated as crime per one lakh of population.

Madhya Pradesh is followed in the list by its neighboring state, Chhattisgarh with a crime rate of 70.3 percent while Himachal Pradesh figured third on the list with 59.6 percent crime rate. Delhi has figured the highest on the list of both state and union territories with a crime rate of 101.7 percent.

A total of 121 incidents of murder, 262 incidents of theft, 15 rape cases, 124 incidents of forgery, cheating and fraud, and 726 incidents of criminal intimidation committed against senior citizens were reported in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has a population of 57.1 lakh senior citizens according to the 2011 census.

MP figures among top 3 states in domestic violence cases: Madhya Pradesh registered a total of 131 cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in the year 2021, according to the latest NCRB report.

With a crime rate of 0.3 percent, Madhya Pradesh is the third state after Kerala and Jharkhand with the highest crime rate under the act. While Kerala has the highest crime rate of 1.5 percent, Jharkhand is second with 0.4 percent crime rate.

Out of the total 507 cases of domestic violence reported from all over India, 131 cases were reported from Madhya Pradesh which accounts for more than a quarter (25.8 percent) of the total cases. Kerala and Jharkhand reported 270 and 82 such incidents respectively.

The silver lining however is, that the number of domestic violence cases have declined since 2020, when a total of 180 such cases were registered in the state.