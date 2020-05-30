Bhopal: 13-yr-old girl raped by teen step-bro, gets pregnant

BHOPAL: A 13-year-old girl was raped by her 15-year-old step-brother at her home. The boy used to watch porn movies with the girl, as they remained alone at home when their parents go to their shop. According to the girl, he raped her several times.

The girl did not tell her parents about her step-brother’s crime but when she became eight-month pregnant, her parents realised the situation and took her to Sultania Hospital where the doctors told them about her pregnancy and informed the police.

The incident occurred in Chunabhatti Gaon, under the limits of Chunabhatti police station.

According to Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) probationary Richa Jain, the girl is daughter of accused’s father’s second wife. He remarried the woman, after his first wife died. The parents run a shop in Chunabhatti area.

Jain said the girl and boy are students of a private school. Their parents left them a mobile phone before leaving for their shop.

It was eight months ago they were watching some movie when they clicked a website with porn movies and after that the boy raped the girl, said Jain. The mobile phone has also been seized, she said.

The woman police official said the girl is under observation and her counselling is being done while the boy is sent to juvenile home and a case has been registered against him.