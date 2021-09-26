e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:08 AM IST

Bhopal: 13 finswimmers to represent state in Haryana today for national championships

Staff Reporter
Bhopal: A 15-member delegation of finswimming (an underwater sports), including a coach and a manager, is set to represent Madhya Pradesh at 4th finswimming national championship to be held in Faridabad, Haryana, on Sunday, informed team manager Mukta Shrivastav.

Anmol Abhinandan Shrivastav will lead the state’s team. The team comprises Navya Tiwari, Aryan Rajput, Harsh Tiwari, Yash Tiwari, Rishit Khatri, Shiv Tiwari, Vransh Sharma, Prakhyat Dhanwani, Ankit Vijay Prajapati, Sagar Pal, Devendra Yadav, Mukul Parsaiya apart from the captain Anmol.

Brijbhan Singh Dhakad has been appointed as the technical officer of the team. The team will play under coaching Dayal Danwani.

The president of state underwater sports association, Captain Manoj Kumar Jha, told Free Press that performance of finswimmers at the national championship will decide their fate for upcoming international championships.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:08 AM IST
Free Press Journal