Bhopal: 12 NLIU students test corona positive, shifted to isolation unit on varsity campus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : As many as 12 students of National Law Institute University (NLIU) here have tested positive for Covid-19 in Rapid Antigen Test on Sunday. All the students have been kept in isolation in university campus with Covid protocols in place, according to NLIU officials. All the students have been subjected to RT-PCR tests and their results are expected by Monday.

NLIU Vice Chancellor V Vijay Kumar, while talking to Free Press, said, “Twelve students have been tested positive. But it is their RAT results. We had conducted RAT test for the students in campus. So on the basis of the results, these students are Covid positive. All are asymptomatic. RT-PCR tests have been performed for all and results are expected till Monday.”

“Earlier, a girl was tested RAT positive but her RTPCR test was negative. After that, other students have tested positive through RAT. All students have been sent to isolation in campus of the university. All preventive measures have been taken according to COVID protocols,” the university Vice Chancellor added.

“We have issued advisory for all the students living in NLIU campus to take all preventive measures. The university authority too has been instructed to have a watch on the situation,” the VC added.

Besides, two IAS officers have also tested Covid positive in the city. They have been isolated at their residence, health department officials added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:29 PM IST