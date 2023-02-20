Bhopal: 12-member committee formed to implement Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme for doctors

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has constituted a 12-member high level committee under chairmanship of additional chief secretary to address two major demands of government doctors. The major demands are implementation of DACP (Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme) and non-interference of bureaucrats in medical officers’ work.

The committee’s others members include commissioner (medical education), commissioner (health), Bhopal surgeon Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh, Dr Rakesh Malviya, professor of surgery at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Dr Sunil Agrawal.

Other members are regional health director, Indore, Dr Madhav Hasnani, Dr Lokendra Dave (GMC, Bhopal), medical officer of Medicolegal Institute, Dr Aditya Saxena, ESI medical officer Dr Dinesh Mandavi and Vaibhav Jain, medical officer at Medical College in Vidisha.

Government doctors had taken out yatra from January 27 from Gwalior in support of their demands. They had planned to go on indefinite strike from February 17. After meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, they called off the strike.

