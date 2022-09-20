e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 114 bodies donated to AIIMS, three bodies were donated in September

Cadavers are also used for practising surgical skills and developing new surgical techniques.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Bhopal: Body donation at AIIMS on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three in September and 114th till date. These are the numbers of bodies, which AIIMS, Bhopal, received in donation for the noble cause of teaching and research.

On Tuesday, honouring the wish of late Harprasad Panthi, his body was donated by his family. Almost 200 people from Vidisha were present. Cadavers are also used for practising surgical skills and developing new surgical techniques. Such act of donation contributes towards teaching, training and research.

Effective therapy

Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic medicines found effective as an adjunct to standard care in the management of COVID 19, according to a meta-analysis research study done by Department of AYUSH, AIIMS, Bhopal. The study combined a number of significant studies with a total of 22, 864 COVID-19 positive patients. This study is published has been published in a journal.

Quiz held

Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS, Bhopal, organised quiz on Kahoot platform for undergraduate students of final MBBS to sensitise them and spread awareness regarding Childhood Cancer and Newborn Screening. Globally, September is celebrated as awareness month for childhood cancer and newborn screening for various metabolic and inherited disorders.

