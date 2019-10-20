Bhopal: 108 patients undergo surgery at free urology camp

BHOPAL: A three-day 95th Free Urology camp concluded in Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Sunday. As many as 108 patients with complaint of various urinary disorders underwent operated in the camp.

Urologists performed 22 surgeries of prostate enlargement, 40 surgeries of stone in urethra, 3 surgeries each of hydrocele and hypospodia, 14 surgeries of cystoscopy, 7 surgeries each of urs and circumcision, 5 surgeries of dviu, 2 surgeries each of urethroplasty and hearnia and 3 other surgeries of urinary disorders.

Dr. Shibban Warikoo performed 4 surgries, Dr. Amar Singh 20 surgeries, Dr. Jitendra Amlani and Dr. Dhruti Kalsariya 12 each and Dr. C.P. Dewani 16, Dr. Darshan Shah 13, Dr. Amish Mehta 16, Dr. Prateek Amlani and Dr. Neeraj Sharma 3 each; Dr. Pankaj Patel 6 and Dr. Devendra Dhakad performed one surgery at the camp.