Bhopal: 10 tons of single use plastic seized, 50k fine imposed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) seized 10 tons of single use plastic on Friday. Five dumpers were pressed into service for the purpose. The BMC imposed penalty of Rs 50,000. Raid was conducted at Amrish Plastic in Goda Nakkas. Teams of MP Pollution Control Board and district administration were present.

The BMC has been conducting raids in market against single use plastic. Earlier, it raided New Market, Bittan Market.

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce of Industry (BCCI) Ajay Devnani said, “We have already made New Market free of plastic bags. Customers bring their cotton bags. Besides, we have asked traders not to promote single use plastic.”

Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, provide the statutory framework and the prescribed authorities for enforcement of the rules, including ban on identified single use plastic items. The following identified single use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, have been prohibited, with effect from 1st July, 2022 in country.

