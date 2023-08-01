Bhopal: 10 SPs Among 34 IPS Officers Transferred

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four months before Assembly elections, the state government transferred 34 IPS officers including 10 SPs on Monday. Damoh SP Rakesh Kumar Singh is Seoni district SP.

Panna SP Dhramraj Meena is Damoh SP. Ratlam SP Siddharth Bahuguna is AIG at PHQ. Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha is now Ratlam SP. Ujjain special branch SP Sunil Kumar Mehta is SP, Indore rural. Commandant of 35th SAF in Mandla Nivedita Naidu (2016) is Umaria SP. Deputy commissioner of police Bhopal Vijay Khatri (2010) is now commandant of 2nd SAF Gwalior. Bhopal SP (rural) Kiran Lata Kirkatta is AIG at PHQ.

Umaria SP Pramod Kumar Sinha (2012) is Bhopal (rural) SP. Deputy commissioner of police, Bhopal, Sai Krishna Thota (2014) is Panna SP. Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Vyas is Alirajpur SP. Dhar ASP Devendra Kumar Patidar is Burhanpur SP. ASP Morena Rai Singh Narwariya is Sheopur SP, ASP Neemuch Sunder Singh Kanesh is now deputy commissioner of police zone - 4 Bhopal.

Alirajpur SP Hansraj Singh is now deputy commissioner of police, Indore. SP Indore rural Hitika Vasal (2017) has been appointed SP, PRTS, Indore. Deputy commissioner of police traffic (Bhopal) Mrigakhi Deka (2018) has been transferred to PHQ as AIG. Sheopur SP Alok Kumar is commandant of 18th SAF in Shivpuri. Seoni SP Ramji Shrivstava is now deputy commissioner of police zone -1 Bhopal. Rewa EOW SP Virendra Kumar Jain is now commandant of 8th SAF, Chhindwara. DG, jail, Arvind Kumar is Home Guards DG while DG, public prosecution, Rajesh Chawla (1989) is DG, jail. SDGP, vigilance, Sushma Singh (1989) is now DG, public prosecution.

ADG Pawan Kumar Shrivastava (1992) is ADG, vigilance. Indore DIG Chandra Shekhar Solanki (2006) is DIG, Khargone range. Deputy commissioner (HQ) Vineet Kapoor is AIG at PHQ. Commandant of 5TH SAF in Morena Vineet Kumar Jain (2020) is now commandant of 13th SAF in Gwalior. Commandant of 2nd SAF in Gwalior Asit Yadav is commandant, 5th SAF, Morena. Commandant of 8th SAF in Chhindwara Vahini Singh (2014) is AIG at PHQ.

ASP Guna Vinod Kumar Singh is commandant, 35th SAF, Mandla. Deputy commandant of 15th SAFin Indore is deputy commissioner of police traffic, Bhopal. Gwalior SP (cyber) Sudhir Kumar Agarwal is deputy commissioner at PHQ. SP, AJKS, Gwalior, Pankaj Kumar Pandey is deputy commissioner of police zone-3 Indore. Jabalpur ASP Sanjay Kumar Agarwal is AIG at PHQ.

