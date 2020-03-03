Bhopal: 10 inmates injured in group clash inside jail

BHOPAL: As many as ten inmates were injured in a group clash inside the jail premises, on Monday.

An old rivalry between gangsters Zubeir Maoulana and Yaseen magistrate is said to be the reason behind the clash.

Sources said the gangster Maulana and Yaseen have a dispute over a girl.

One of the accused has sustained serious injuries while others were reported to be stable.

The clash started after a group of inmates attacked another, in the afternoon in the presence of jail guards.

They stopped only after the jail administration sent security guards inside their barracks.

The gang war was erupted after the six members the side of criminal Zubeir Moulana tried to assault Yaseen magistrate.

The accused started hitting each other with sharp edged weapons that they made cutting the iron nails inside the jail and from blades.

Later, the inmates who were friends of Yaseen retaliated and in the process ended up sustaining injuries.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Danish, Deepu aka Deepak, Ravi, Shahid, Shahrukh and Arbaaz.

Those injured are Munna aka Shahid, Yaseen magistrate, Geeta Prasad and Faizuddin.

Gandhi Nagar police have booked them for the incident. SI CS Parekar of the Gandhi Nagar, the investigation officer in the case said they will be served notices and will be quizzed. They are under treatment now, he said.

He said the accused have been booked under relevant sections.

Official speak: Dinesh Nargawe, central jail superintendent said the accused had a rivalry over a girl. It all started around 12:30 at the food table and before the security stopped them, the inmates clashed and were left injured, he said.