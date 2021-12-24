Bhopal: 10 ex-MLAs among 25 BJP leaders appointed in boards, corps

Bhopal: As many as 10 former MLAs including 7 who had left the Congress to join the BJP in 2020 leading to the then Congress government being toppled were among 25 BJP leaders who were appointed in the state-run boards and corporations, on Friday evening. These appointments come after about 21 months of the BJP dislodging the Congress government.

The 7 ex-MLAs include three ex-ministers- Imrati Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotiya, all from the Scindia camp. They contested the by-polls on the BJP tickets but had to face defeat. Imrati Devi has been appointed as chairperson of MP Laghu Udyog Nigam, Aidal Singh Kansana as the chairperson of MP State Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd and Girraj Dandotiya has been appointed as the chairperson of MP Urja Vikas Nigam. Close associates of senior BJP leaders Uma Bharti including Shailendra Sharma and Narendra Birthare have been appointed as chairperson and deputy chairperson of MP Kaushal Vikas evam Rojgar Nirman Board.

State Congress president's media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, "Many party leaders who are loyal to the BJP have been ignored in the appointments whereas those who switched over their loyalty from the Congress to the BJP have been rewarded."

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:19 PM IST