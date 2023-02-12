Bhopal: 10 collectors to be on Congress’s hit list

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna collector Sanjay Mishra is on the hit list of the Congress for his statement in favour of the BJP. The party is also taking feedback on collectors of other districts. The Congress may take many collectors to task on the ground of the information the party is getting through its workers.

The party will complain to the Election Commission against those collectors and its leaders may also take to streets.

MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath is also saying that the officers, working in favour of the BJP, will face the music after the Assembly elections.

After Mishra, the collectors who may be on the Congress’s hit list are Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma, Mandsaur collector Gautam Singh, Gwalior collector Akshay Singh, Datia collector Sanjay Kumar, Rewa collector Manoj Pushp, Sagar collector Deepak Arya, Vidisha collector Umashanker Bhargava, Ratlam collector Narendra Suryawanshi and Sehore collector Praveen Singh Adhayach.

The Congress workers are sending complaints to the party leadership against these collectors. Most of the collectors, against whom the Congress workers are complaining, belong to the cadre of promoted IAS officers.

The Congress leaders are piecing together the information they are getting against the collectors, so that they may complain to the Election Commission after the poll dates are declared.

LoP writes to CS, seeks action of collector

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh, has dashed off a letter to chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, seeking disciplinary action against Panna collector Sanjay Mishra. In his letter, Singh said the collector’s behavior was against the civil services code of conduct. The high court, too, made critical comments on Mishra at the time of hearing a petition on Panchayat elections and called him a ‘political agent.’

