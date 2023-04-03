 Bhopal: 1 lakh girls receive self-defence training in 8 months under Operation Swawaymsiddha
Panna district tops chart with 8,817 girl students, Bhopal stands at 8th position with 1,128 students.

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About one lakh girl students of schools and colleges in the state underwent self-defence training under operation Swawaymsiddha launched by the state police in eight months.

From July 2022 to March 2023, about 99,231 girl students learnt self-defence in the state, which included basic martial arts skills, difference between good and bad touch and opening attacks on special pressure points of body to combat rapists, molesters and eve-teasers. The girl students were imparted training by women police officials and self-defence experts.

At the camps, the girl students were also informed of police helpline numbers 100 and 112, women helpline number 1090 and cyber helpline number 1930. Additionally, they were also made aware of other crimes like human trafficking and flesh trade.

Panna district trained highest number of girls (8817) followed by Alirajpur district, which imparted training to 6,120 girl students. They are followed by Singrauli (5,572 students), Sidhi (5,340), Harda (4,936) , Satna (4,185) and Raisen (3,436). The highest number of camps, 204, were organised in Raisen district.

Awareness prevails: DCP Kapoor

When Free Press sought the data, it was revealed that only 1,128 students were trained in Bhopal. In the state capital, less number of training sessions were organised as majority of police officials were busy in maintain law and order in the state, police said.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (police headquarters) Vineet Kapoor said that less number of sessions were organised in Bhopal as girl students were aware of it. He added that awareness was less in other districts where more training sessions were held.

article-image

