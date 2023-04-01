 Defence exports reach all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 Cr
Defence exports reach all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 Cr

Defence exports reach all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 Cr

Prime Minister has described it as a clear manifestation of India’s talent and enthusiasm towards ‘Make in India’, a Defence Ministry statement said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Defence exports reach all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 Cr

Defence exports reached an all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 crore in Financial Year 2022-23, over 10-times increase since 2016-17. India is exporting to over 85 countries.

Prime Minister has described it as a clear manifestation of India's talent and enthusiasm towards 'Make in India', a Defence Ministry statement said.

