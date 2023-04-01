Defence exports reach all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 Cr | File Image

Defence exports reached an all-time high of approximately Rs 16,000 crore in Financial Year 2022-23, over 10-times increase since 2016-17. India is exporting to over 85 countries.

Prime Minister has described it as a clear manifestation of India’s talent and enthusiasm towards ‘Make in India’, a Defence Ministry statement said.

