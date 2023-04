BHEL receives LOI for supply of strategic equipment worth ₹3,700 cr for defence sector | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that the company has received an LOI for supply of strategic equipment for defence sector for Rs 3,700 crore to be delivered over next 12 years.

