Electronics Mart India Ltd opens new store under brand name Bajaj Electronics in AP | Image: EMI (Representative)

Electronics Mart India Limited announced that the company has commenced the commercial operation of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on 1st April 2023, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30(4) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015.

The newly commenced store has an area of 6,765 square feet at Tenali, Andhra Pradesh.

