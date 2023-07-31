Bhopal: 1 Held From Raj For Running Fake Loan-Providing Website

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch have arrested a man from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan who used to run fake websites that claimed to provide loan, officials said on Monday. The officials added that the accused had duped a man residing in Kalpana Nagar of Rs 1.64 lakh, on the pretext of providing him a loan of Rs 5 lakh.

Deputy police commissioner Somwanshi said Ashwin Billore, a resident of Kalpana Nagar in Bhopal, had approached the crime branch on April 17, stating that he had been seeking loan of Rs 5 lakh online. During this, he saw an advertisement on a social media website, through which he landed on webpage named rokdawale.com. He contacted the operator of the page, and told him that he was in dire need of a loan worth Rs 5 lakh.

The operator of the website asked him to register himself on the site, and took Rs 1.64 lakh from him in the name of registration fee, security deposit and other pretexts. The operator of the site then broke all contacts and went out of touch.

The crime branch, after sifting through all the technical evidences, traced his location in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan. A team was sent there, which arrested the culprit. The culprit identified himself as Mohit Swami told the officials that he created fake websites of genuine ones existing on the internet, and promotes it on all social media platforms. When anyone applies for loan, he asks for money in the name of registration fee and other pretexts, and then broke all contacts when the applicant threatens him of approaching the police.

