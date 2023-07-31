Bhopal: 'Recruitment Will Be Done On 1 Lakh Govt Posts In One Year,' Says CM Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that recruitments on one lakh government posts will be done in the state in a year, out of which appointment on about 60 thousand posts has already been done. Chouhan was addressing the appointment letter distribution programme of the Excise, Labour and Co-operative Department at his residential office in Bhopal on Monday.

He distributed appointment letters to the newly appointed government servants and extended best wishes.

Addressing the new recruits, Chouhan said, “The people of the state are my family and I try to run the government like a family. The poor and labourers are God for us. You have been selected in government service to serve them. It is our responsibility to provide social security to the poor and labourers, to provide them a healthy and safe working environment.”

741 Candidates Given Appointment Letters

Notably, appointment letters were distributed to a total of 741 candidates in the programme. The candidates include 340 excise constables in the Excise Department, 347 clerks and computer operators in the Co-operative Department and 54 candidates for the posts of Insurance Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Assistant Grade 3 and Safai Sevak in the Labour Department.

The Promise Of 1 Lakh Appointments Underway

Chouhan said, “On August 15 last year , I had talked about recruitment on one lakh posts in a year. This recruitment drive is going on continuously. So far, 60 thousand people have been appointed. Today's appointments are also included in this. It has been our commitment that recruitment in government service should be done on the basis of transparency, honesty Responsibilities of the Co-operative, Labour and Excise Department are important."

CM Chouhan said that the Co-operative Department is an important department related to social concern. The department is contributing to the development of the people and the state by providing financial services to rural and remote areas.

“The Labour Department is important from the point of view of providing a healthy and safe working environment to the workers. It is necessary to be vigilant, especially with respect to ensuring that the workers of the unorganised sector are not exploited. The Excise Department has a dual responsibility. In the new excise policy, a decision has been taken to close the Ahatats and its successful implementation has been done. To control addiction, the mindset of the people will have to be improved and work of raising public awareness will also have to be done,” he said.

'State Is On The Path Of Progress'

Chouhan further added that the state is moving on the path of development and progress. “The per capita income which used to be Rs. 11 thousand in the year 2002-03 has now increased to Rs. 1.4 lakh. GSDP is 15 lakh crore and the budget of the state is 3 lakh 15 thousand crore. There has been a lot of improvement in the field of infrastructure including road, water, electricity. Along with this, activities are being conducted with sensitivity in the departments having social concerns,” he added.

